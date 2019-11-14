Automotive

Limited number of 5 digit license plates available in Delaware Thursday

Residents of Delaware will have the chance to obtain one of the coveted five-digit license plates Thursday.

There will be a limited number of the plates available, at the Delaware City, Dover, Wilmington, and Georgetown DMV locations, on a first-come, first-serve basis.



License Plate numbers cannot be reserved in advance nor over the phone.

The promotion will run only as long as supplies last.
