Here's how you can see every car that was slated to be at the 2021 Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year's Philadelphia Auto Show was postponed because of the pandemic but there are tentative plans to host the show in June at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.The team behind the event is making every effort to produce a show but the details will be determined over the next few months.In the meantime, they have produced the annual Buyer's Guide, showcasing every car that would have been on the Convention Center floor.You can get all the specs, pictures and local dealers offering the latest the industry has to offer.