AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries

The bitter cold temperatures in the Philadelphia region made 800 people call Triple-A with dead car batteries Thursday.Anthony Love of AAA said, "We know we're going to be really busy when it gets really cold."Love is on his fourteen call."The colder it is, it just kills the battery," he said.By late Thursday afternoon, AAA Mid-Atlantic received more than 800 calls in the Philadelphia region for dead batteries.That's 50 percent of its total calls, and more than double the battery call volume for this day last year."We have some members waiting three to four hours and it's not because drivers aren't working, it's just that busy. And for the most part we have guys doing overtime," said Love."With temperatures like this, you have to expect something is going to go wrong." saidCharles Monroe of South Philadelphia.Matt Bryman of South Philadelphia said, "I was just helping my buddy move into a house right here, and he asked me to jump him. It was the second person today."Good Samaritans are even pitching in."I've been there, it sucks. I always try to have cables on me just in case," said Bryman.Love added, "The number one problem, batteries are getting old and people don't know how old their batteries are."Triple-A is warning drivers to check your batteries and don't let your car sit idle for long periods of time in this weather.-----