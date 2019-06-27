Automotive

Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim piece

This is the Audi logo on a 2019 Audi automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT -- Audi is recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two issues, a problem with air bags and a wheel trim piece that can fall off and become a hazard on the road.

The largest recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVs, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. A faulty electrical connection can deactivate the passenger air bag. Dealers will replace an electrical connector starting Aug. 18.

The second recall includes 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs. A wheel arch cover can detach, possibly hitting other vehicles. Customers may see the cover sticking out or hear wind noise. Dealers will secure it with another screw and nut starting Aug. 2.

Click here to see if your vehicle is included in the recall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivebusinessrecallcar
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
Students make business out of creating healthy food
Show More
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
Free HIV tests for National HIV Testing Day
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Treasury's watchdog to look into Tubman $20 bill delay
Airbnb now offering castles, villas or a private Island for $1,500 a night
More TOP STORIES News