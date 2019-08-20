Auto Experience Talk: SUV Sales vs All Other Cars

Utility vehicles have become the consumer's choice for mobility. Is this just part of the cyclical nature of sales in the automotive industry or something that will last? Where do cars fit in this oversized vehicle future? And don't forget about trucks, the most popular vehicles in the United States.Ducis Rodgers leads a discussion with three automotive experts; Maria Pacifico, David Kelleher and Jack Monteleone about sales trends and what your buying future may look like.