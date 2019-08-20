Automotive

Auto Experience Talk: SUV Sales vs All Other Cars

By and Timothy Walton
Utility vehicles have become the consumer's choice for mobility. Is this just part of the cyclical nature of sales in the automotive industry or something that will last? Where do cars fit in this oversized vehicle future? And don't forget about trucks, the most popular vehicles in the United States.

Ducis Rodgers leads a discussion with three automotive experts; Maria Pacifico, David Kelleher and Jack Monteleone about sales trends and what your buying future may look like.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto experiencecar
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
WIN tickets to the Black Tie Tailgate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
AccuWeather: More Heat, Humidity, Spotty Storms
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Senior citizens receive free fans in the midst of heatwave
Man, 23, shot dead in North Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Fire at Bucks County apartment complex
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
State police seek horse donations from the community
Eagles hold joint practice with Ravens
More TOP STORIES News