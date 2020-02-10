Automotive

Brand-new car designs set to hit the street

Automotive Design


Melissa Magee takes a look inside three brand new vehicles hitting the road for the 2020 season. And our panel of experts outline what makes their look, feel and technology so unique.

Get an in-depth look at the all-new Cadillac XT6, the powerful Land Rover Defender and the sleep and stylish Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray.

You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.
