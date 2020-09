Nick's Picks

Matchmaker Nick Kurczewski is back finding the right car for people of all different lifestyles.From soccer parents to dog lovers to young professionals -- see what vehicles he chose.-- Hyundai Palisade-- Dodge Charger-- Honda Civic-- Volkswagen GTI-- Chevy Colorado Compact Pickup-- Subaru OutbackWatch the entire show with hosts Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers right here: 2020 Auto Experience or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).