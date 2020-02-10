Automotive

CF Charities super (fast) car exhibit

From cars that can punch it up to nearly 300 mph to others valued at $3 million, we check out exclusive cars from CF Charities.

Check out the fastest production models in the world all under one roof for the first time!. Plus, the world debut of the SSC Tuatara - the first production car expected to reach 300 mph.


At the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show (Feb. 8-17) you can see The CF Charities Super Car Show -- a display of ultra-high-performance vehicles that tours the country to raise money for the charity founded in 2008 by Dr. Larry Caplin and his wife Kelli-Ann.

Dr. Caplin is "a lifelong car guy from Philly" who says the charity's mission is to be "champions for kids" through a variety of programs.

CF Charities | Instagram

6097 Easton Road, Pipersville, PA 18947
267-927-5003

We meet Dr. Caplin and hear how it all began in this Auto Show Digital Exclusive.
The Auto Show will feature a fleet of ultra-high performance cars that tours the country to raise money for students to push their limits.


Related topics:
automotivecenter city philadelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showautoshowclassic cars
