Consumer Reports: Car reliability report

When you spend thousands of dollars on a car, you want it to last.Consumer Reports has just released its exclusive new car reliability report: Which brands and models are considered the most reliable, and those you might want to steer clear of.Every year Consumer Reports surveys its members asking them about any serious problems they experienced with their vehicles in the past 12 months. This year's annual auto reliability survey, the largest of its kind, gathered data on more than half a million vehicles."Just because a car is new, doesn't mean it will be problem free. According to this survey, in-car electronics, like infotainment systems, power equipment, and transmissions continue to give owners headaches," said Mike Quincy, Consumer Reports.Lexus, Toyota and Mazda were the top brands with Mazda making the biggest jump, moving up nine spots from the previous year.Brands at the bottom of the list were Tesla, Cadillac and Volvo."The Tesla Model S electric sedan actually lost its recommended status because of issues reported by CR members with the car's air suspension, and body hardware issues such as the car's door handles," said Quincy.As turbo engines become more common, some car owners in the survey have trouble with their car's turbocharger and engine computer. A few needed complete engine replacements."The truth is, when automakers introduce such new technology, it can take several model years to get it working correctly," said Quincy.The cars that came out on top as the most reliable were the Lexus GX, Toyota Prius C and the Mazda MX-5 Miata.While the least reliable were the Ram 3500, Tesla Model X and the Cadillac ATS.------