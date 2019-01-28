CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Making your car's key fob last longer

Consumer Reports: Making your car's key fob last longer - Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on January 28, 2019.

When is the last time you put a physical key into your car's ignition? If you're one of the millions of drivers who uses a key fob to start your car, you might have trouble remembering.

But Consumer Reports says the convenience of a keyless entry is only a convenience if you maintain the technology.

Sometimes in life, it's the little things that make you happy - like locking and unlocking your car door with a click of your key fob!

"I'm a first-time mom and having a new infant, I want to get them in the car as quickly as possible, so having the key fob really makes it easy for me," said one driver.

But what if your key fob stops working?

"Sometimes, they just need a little love, too!" said Consumer Reports Car Expert, Mike Quincy.

When your fob isn't working, don't be in such a rush to shell out hundreds of dollars to replace it. The auto team at Consumer Reports says the first thing you should look at is the battery.

"A battery typically weakens after a year or two. Where you store your key fob also matters," said Mike.

Leaving your key fob in the car overnight, or even on a hook near the car is not a smart idea.

"If the fob is too close to your car, it can continue to communicate with your car which could drain the battery," said Mike.

Your owner's manual should give you simple instructions to replace the battery for just a few bucks.

Consumer Reports says if all else fails, be aware that many fobs have a key blade tucked inside that can manually unlock the doors.

