Consumer Reports: Which roadside assistance plan is best for you: Watch the report during Action News at 4:30pm on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As many drivers, who found themselves stranded in flood waters Monday morning can tell you, roadside assistance is priceless when you need it.

Technology nowadays makes getting help just a push of a button away, but sorting through all the different types of coverage plans can be confusing.

Consumer Reports is here to help.

Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled
The heavy rains, high winds, and flooding have caused many issues during the Monday morning commute including numerous drivers having to be rescued from their vehicles.


Whether you've locked your keys in the car, gotten a flat tire, need to be towed, or your battery died - most of the time you'll need roadside assistance to bail you out. So what kind should you get?

"First off, we tell consumers to do your research. For example many insurance companies offer roadside assistance as part of a basic package or as an add on to your coverage," said Jon Linkov, Consumer Reports Auto Editor.

Some examples - Geico, Nationwide, and Allstate, which offer additional protection by expanding your coverage.

Typically, basic plans can start around $60 dollars the first year. And usually include no more than 5 miles of towing per request - and up to 4 to 5 service requests per year.

For long distance travelers, opt for premium roadside service. It can cost hundreds of dollars annually, but may also include hundreds of towing miles, emergency fuel delivery, and even medical assistance.

"It's important for you to narrow down your needs. If your spouse or even teenage children drive, look for a plan that covers multiple drivers," suggests Linkov.

AAA, National General Motor Club and Good Sam Roadside Assistance offer such plans.

Auto manufacturers often provide coverage for their specific cars during the warranty period. And vehicles equipped with telematics, such as Hyundai Blue Link, and Toyota Safety Connect, may offer roadside assistance so you can avoid additional roadside memberships.

One thing's for sure: calling for help has never been easier. Many plans have smartphone apps and use GPS coordinates from your phone to provide your location.

And did you know that credit card issuers such as Chase Bank offer roadside assistance? As does American Express, who will contact a third party service and get you help when you need it 24/7.

But Consumer Reports says you should always check the fine print for these services.

