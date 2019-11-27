DMV

DMV generating $50 million a year by selling drivers' personal information to private businesses: Report

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California Department of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) document reveals the government agency is generating $50 million a year by selling drivers' personal information to private companies.

According to a report from "VICE", which received the document through a public records request, the revenue was generated by selling information - such as names, addresses, and car registration information.

In an email explaining the numbers, the DMV did not specify which private companies have purchased the data, but said the list may include insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and prospective employers.

Past investigations into DMVs have shown that data broker LexisNexis and consumer credit reporting agency Experian are active participants in buying data.
