tesla

Elon Musk says thousands pre-ordered Tesla Cybertruck

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla's CEO Elon Musk says at least 200,000 people want the new Cybertruck after unveiling it on Thursday at the company's design studio in Southern California.

Tesla's new futuristic-looking pickup truck was inspired by James Bond's car and fighter jets and does not look like any other heavy pickup in the market.

RELATED: Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck

During the unveiling, Tesla demonstrated the truck's durability by throwing metal balls at the truck.

To Musk's surprise, the balls left cracks on the window but did not penetrate through to the interior.

RELATED: Tesla debuts futuristic new electric pickup Cybertruck to applause and derision

Despite the unbreakable windows that broke, Musk tweeted updates about the car's pre-order, revealing "200K" people have joined the list by Sunday.

You can get on Tesla's Cybertruck reservations list by paying a $100 refundable deposit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesan franciscoauto industryteslaelon muskelectric vehiclestechnologyu.s. & worldtrucks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
Police Tesla runs low on juice during South Bay chase
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
Road closures ahead of 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
Colwyn police working to identify body found in creek
Thief caught on camera stealing equipment from fire chief's vehicle
Show More
Preparations underway for 100th 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Funeral scheduled for boy shot at high school football game
Crash involving school bus under investigation in Cherry Hill
More TOP STORIES News