Extreme cold can be bad for your car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Extreme cold has descended on our region, and it could wreak havoc on your car.It's always a good idea to have your vehicle checked for winter, but given the arctic blast that has already arrived, drivers could see issues with their batteries and tires.When the temperatures hit freezing, AAA Mid-Atlantic warns car batteries are 35% weaker.The organization adds at zero degrees, a car battery loses about 60% of its strength.Battery life can be drained faster if devices like GPS devices and cell phone chargers are plugged in.AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Centers throughout the Philadelphia area offer free car battery checks.As for your tires, AAA recommends checking tire pressure frequently because tires lose air when it's this cold.