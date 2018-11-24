U.S. & WORLD

Ford looks to patent 'new car smell' elimination technique

Ford looks to patent 'new car smell' elimination technique.

While many people enjoy that "new car smell" when they make a new purchase, some don't like it so much!

The Ford Motor Company says it's seeking a patent for a technique that gets rid of the smell after a vehicle is purchased.

According to Ford's scientists, that smell comes with the release of chemical compounds in leather, plastic, vinyl and adhesives.

The method for eliminating that odor involves "baking" the car until the smell goes away.

That means exactly what it sounds like, leaving the car in the sun, cracking windows and turning on the engine, heater and fan.

