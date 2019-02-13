Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.In addition, 28,000 Lincoln Continentals have also been recalled. The automaker says they have door latches that may open while driving. And 2019 Ford Mustangs, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigators are being recalled for a dashboard issue.-----