U.S. & WORLD

Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on February 13, 2019.

DETROIT --
Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

In addition, 28,000 Lincoln Continentals have also been recalled. The automaker says they have door latches that may open while driving. And 2019 Ford Mustangs, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigators are being recalled for a dashboard issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldrecallfordtrucksauto recall
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More u.s. & world
AUTOMOTIVE
Police warning drivers after spike in vehicle warm-up thefts
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Philadelphia Auto Show 2019
Auto fun with the Phanatic, Franklin and Philly's mascots
More Automotive
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Police: 2 suspects forced man to take money from ATMs
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
More News