AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalls over 953K vehicles to replace air bag inflators that can explode, hurl shrapnel

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

The move includes 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and is part of the largest series of recalls in U.S. history.

Included are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

Some of the recalls may be limited to specific geographic areas of the U.S.
At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.

Ford says it doesn't know of any injuries in vehicles included in this recall. Dealers will replace the inflators.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivefordrecallauto recallu.s. & worldconsumercarairbagssafety
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
14 car models going away in 2019
Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems
Ford looks to patent 'new car smell' elimination technique
Clean the snow off your car or pay a fine
More Automotive
Top Stories
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Philly police academy cadet collapses, taken to hospital
Police identify 2 men killed in Camden Co. crash
Pederson, Nagy's friendship: Ice cream, QBs, Andy Reid
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
City officials celebrate 2-years of PHL Pre-K
2 men shot, wounded in Grays Ferry
Police discover burned body in West Philadelphia
Show More
R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Homicide by vehicle charges for driver in fatal South Philly crash
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
More News