U.S. & WORLD

Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on April 7, 2018. (WPVI)

DEARBORN, Mich. --
Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because they might be in a different gear than the one shown on the shift indicator.

The recall covers the 2018 F-150 pickup and Expedition large SUV with 10-speed automatic transmissions. Also covered are 2018 F-650 and F-750 trucks with six-speed transmissions. The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

Ford says that on some vehicles, a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission might come loose. The company says a driver might be able to shift into park and remove the key while the transmission is in another gear, allowing unintended movement. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford says it knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

Owners will be notified the week of April 16. Dealers will make sure the clip was installed correctly and secure it if needed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldfordauto recallrecallcar
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
AUTOMOTIVE
WATCH: 2018 6abc Auto Show Experience
6abc Auto Experience Special Sweepstakes
Delaware license plate "20" auctioned for $410K
Minivan crash test findings released
Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has died
More Automotive
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News