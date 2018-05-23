As the Memorial Holiday Weekend approaches, drivers can expect a familiar site at the pump - higher gas prices."There are many factors that go into the price of gasoline," Jana Tidwell with AAA told Action News, "the number one factor being the price of crude oil, which we have seen at record highs for the year. A gallon of gasoline is made up of 70 percent crude oil. So what happens to crude will translate to what happens to motorists at the pump."AAA says gas prices are expected to be the highest for the holiday weekend since 2014.Currently the national average is $2.95 per gallon.In New Jersey, it's $3.00 a gallon, in Delaware drivers are paying $2.94 per gallon to fill up, and in Pennsylvania you can expect to pay about $3.11 per gallon.Those higher prices are not going unnoticed."You can't do anything," said Willard McGruder of Bala Cynwyd. "I don't fill up. I only do half a tank until it gets down to like $2.25, then I will fill up.""I am looking for a ladder, because I know I have to climb that ladder just to get up there and reach that price," said Melonie Hurling of West Philadelphia. "I just know how tall the ladder is going to be next month, so I am going to have to use some skates or a bicycle."AAA says prices are nearly 60 cents higher than last year and will likely jump a few more cents heading into Memorial Day Weekend.Drivers we talked to may not like the increase, but they say it's something they just have to deal with to get where they need to go."You have to factor in the gas prices when you are taking your trips," said Anthony Devoue of West Philadelphia. "So you always want to have a miscellaneous $100 to $200 set aside just for gas alone, just so you are covered.There is gas, the tolls.... It is just expensive to own a vehicle today."AAA offers a few ways to conserve fuel:*Slow down. The faster you drive, the more fuel you use. Every 5 m.p.h. over 50 m.p.h. is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy.*Share work or school rides by carpooling - or consider using public transportation.*Do not use your trunk for storage. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.*Combine errands. If possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place.