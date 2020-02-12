auto recall

Honda recalls 241,000 minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk

DETROIT -- Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.

The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering.

The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.

Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March.

Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallautomotiverecall
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
6M vehicles recalled over air bag woes
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles due to not meeting US emission standards
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
Phils begin spring training workouts, single game tickets on sale today
Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight
Show More
Police search for man who robbed a Bensalem Wawa
Dwyane Wade speaks out in support of child coming out as trans
98-year-old Pa. Girl Scout continues her mission, selling cookies
Lehigh Valley's Siba wins best in show at Westminster
Man robbed, left unconscious by women met at LA restaurant: Police
More TOP STORIES News