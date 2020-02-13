Automotive

The experts outline the latest trends in the auto industry

Automotive Industry Trends


Find out the latest trends in the automotive industry, from hot models to new vehicles and the styles that are leading manufacturers design concepts.

The SUV is less of an auto trend and more of a norm, with Toyota Rav 4 as the top-selling unit in the class. And Green SUVs are adding to the growing interest.

You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecenter city philadelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showautoshowcars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces residents
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
4 charged after gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
Show More
AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
School bus driver abandons children in New Jersey, police say
More TOP STORIES News