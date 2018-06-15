"Well, look what we have here, a 2005 Ford GT, top speed 220 mph, 700 horsepower, let's give this thing a spin," I said as I stepped into this beast of a muscle car.The Ford was the first car we drove around the Wells Fargo Center parking lot, burning up tons of rubber and sending up big puffy clouds of smoke. It gave us the perfect opportunity to mention the Super Car Show returns to this site in South Philadelphia on Sunday.Larry Caplin, the owner of many exotic, high-powered, street legal driving machines, was at the wheel of the Ford GT. He heads up CF Charities, which uses the proceeds from the annual event to better the lives of children in Philadelphia: education, healthcare, career readiness. They raised $300,000 at last year's show, the first to take place at the sports complex."By creating the program and the charity, that switch has been flipped in a whole group of kids that now believe that they can be doctors and dentists," Caplin said.Next up for me was a Ferrari 488 Spider. I'm driving the car this time.As we were cooking around the parking lot, I said: "Listen to that, your car is talking to me." "My car loves you," Caplin said."I love your car!" I replied.The Ferrari was less kitty cat, more saber-toothed tiger - but the kind you can still bring home to mom and dad.The most powerful vehicle on the lot was still to come: a 2011 Shelby Supercar Ultimate Aero, and let me tell you, this baby likes to jam.Sitting in the vehicle is like taking a trip through hyperdrive, but the faster you go, the safer the car feels. I know it sounds crazy, but it's true. The Shelby almost hugs you in high performance.Caplin talked about why people love to come out and see exotic cars like the Shelby Supercar. "They're rare, I mean they are really uncommon to be seen. This car, you will never see one of these likely in your lifetime.The show starts with a 100 super car parade up and down Broad Street at 8 a.m. Sunday. The show itself runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.-----