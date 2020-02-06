Automotive

Mayor rolls into Convention Center ahead of Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show is back for its 119th time.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Auto Show Chair Maria Pacifico rolled into the Grand Hall in an eye-catching 2020 Ford Mustang GT convertible on Thursday.

It is just one of the hundreds of vehicles that will be on display.

The show will take place February 8 to 17, including Presidents' Day, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Don't forget to join the 6abc team for a special hour-long preview of the Philadelphia Auto Show on Saturday night.

They will be showing you around the city's most impressive parking lot, on 6abc at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, check out our Philadelphia Auto Show preview here.

EMBED More News Videos

More than just cars, the Philadelphia Auto Show has something for everyone.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecenter city philadelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showcars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release cause of death for woman, children killed in Salem Co.
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Police identify suspect arrested in Love Park rape
Driver collides with school bus, flees scene in Philly: Police
Gilbertsville woman dies following assault; man in custody
Recent bank robberies in Center City leave workers on edge
Show More
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Clear video shows triple shooting suspect fleeing scene: Police
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Overnight, Wind Advisory Friday
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
More TOP STORIES News