N.J. authorities investigate fatal pedestrian crash in ShopRite parking lot

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Friday night.
Investigators said the crash happened in Clementon just before 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a ShopRite in the 1200 block of Blackwood Clementon Road.
Officials said a person was hit and killed by a car.
The crash is under investigation.
