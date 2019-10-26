fatal crash

N.J. authorities investigate fatal pedestrian crash in ShopRite parking lot

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Friday night.

Investigators said the crash happened in Clementon just before 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a ShopRite in the 1200 block of Blackwood Clementon Road.

Officials said a person was hit and killed by a car.

The crash is under investigation.
