NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian during rush hour on Tuesday morning.
The fatal crash happened at about 7 a.m., near the intersection of New Castle and Ryan avenues in New Castle.
Video from the scene showed significant damage to the windshield and hood of a silver sedan.
There was no word if the driver would face any charges in connection with the crash.
Pedestrian killed in New Castle, Delaware crash
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News