Pedestrian killed in New Castle, Delaware crash

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash happened at about 7 a.m., near the intersection of New Castle and Ryan avenues in New Castle.



Video from the scene showed significant damage to the windshield and hood of a silver sedan.

There was no word if the driver would face any charges in connection with the crash.

