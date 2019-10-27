hit and run

Philadelphia police investigate fatal hit-and-run involving man walking dog

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of shoes, a hat and dog waste bags were scattered feet from each other Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of West Berks Street.

Authorities said a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash at about 2:30 p.m.

"I saw the guy on the floor and it was real, real bad," said Louise Martinez, who lives nearby.

A driver, in what's been described as a dark green Pontiac minivan with heavy tint, was last seen traveling east on Berks Street before hitting a man who was walking his dog.



"The dog was like screaming and like yelling like he was in pain," Martinez said.

Police said the dog was taken to Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Skidmarks were visible on the road near the collision site, and it is not clear if police were in pursuit of the van prior to the hit-and-run.

Some residents with doorbell security systems told Action News their cameras did not capture the driver, however authorities were able to obtain a partial tag of KZG.
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
