Historic cars, Eagles rides and wheels from the silver screen at the Philadelphia Auto Show

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's that time of the year again! The Philadelphia Auto Show starts on Saturday, and there's a lot to see over the next 10 days.

Among the incredible cars on display at the auto show will be some tricked-out rides belonging to Philadelphia Eagles players. That includes the green Dodge owned by Carson Wentz, and a Mercedes transformed into a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Alicia Vitarelli also took a tour of some cars that drove off the screen and into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

Alicia Vitarelli takes a look at some cars that drove off the screen and into the Philadelphia Auto Show.



There are also some rare pieces of automotive history - and we also talked to a woman who's MAKING history!

Alicia Vitarelli talked to one woman who is making history at the Philadelphia Auto Show!



The show will take place February 8 to 17, including Presidents' Day, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Check out our Philadelphia Auto Show preview here.

More than just cars, the Philadelphia Auto Show has something for everyone.

