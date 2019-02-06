AUTOMOTIVE

Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail and brakes pedals could fall off

EMBED </>More Videos

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.

DETROIT, Michigan --
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.

The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017.

The company says it's aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related.

Fiat Chrysler doesn't have a date yet for owners to be notified.

Dealers will inspect a steering linkage nut. If it's properly tightened, it will be welded to a sleeve to keep it in place. If loose, a steering assembly will be replaced.

Most of the trucks are in the U.S. and Canada, and the company says an internal investigation found the problem.

Owners with questions can call (800) 853-1403 or go to https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html to find out if their vehicles are included.

The Ram brand also is recalling nearly 194,000 light-duty trucks in the U.S. because the brake pedals can fall off.

Covered are certain 2019 Ram pickups with adjustable brake pedals. More than one third are still at dealers and will be fixed before they're delivered -- the 2019 Ram Classic is not affected.

Adjustable brake pedals are activated by a switch in the cab and powered by an electric motor. Fiat Chrysler says an investigation found that if people move the pedals to their rear-most position, the brake pedal can detach.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries, and it is urging people not to adjust pedals until the trucks have been fixed and to never adjust pedals while driving.

Dealers will install a fastener and spacer to restrict travel of the pedals and fix the problem.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto recallchryslerrecallu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Philadelphia Auto Show 2019
Auto fun with the Phanatic, Franklin and Philly's mascots
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Consumer Reports: How to protect yourself when buying a used car
More Automotive
Top Stories
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Police: Bus driver caught watching porn in front of students
DA: Man fed child crystal meth; left kids in truck with gun
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Ocean City Dunkin' worker tests positive for hepatitis A
Lafayette College warning about contagious stomach bug
Boy who fell through ice while chasing after basketball dies
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at NJ home
Show More
76ers get Tobias Harris from Clippers in 6-player deal
Bucks County boxer fighting for 'Dreamers'
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Nick Foles tells Eagles he's opting out, paving way for franchise tag
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
More News