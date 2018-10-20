Tesla offering more afforable version of Model 3

Tesla is now offering a more affordable version of its most popular model.
CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday about a new version of the Model 3 that's ready to roll off the assembly line.
It has a mid-range battery that can go 260 miles on a single charge.
It will have a starting price of $45,000.
That's about $4,000 less than the previously cheapest version of the Model 3, which is no longer in production.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldteslaelon musk
automotiveu.s. & worldteslaelon musk