The official 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show poster and artist

Philadelphia Auto Show Poster Contest
Meet the local high school student who designed the official Philadelphia Auto Show poster.
Anaije Williams is a senior at Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia. Her design was picked from entries ranging across the Philadelphia region.
The poster will be on display during the Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and as part of the promotional campaign around Philadelphia.
You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.