recall

Toyota recalls 191,000 airbags that replaced recalled Takata airbags

DETROIT -- Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the airbags may not inflate properly in a crash.

The recall covers some 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks.

Toyota says the front passenger airbags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata airbags.

But in high temperatures, the replacement bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn't say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem.

The company says Takata did not make the replacements.

Toyota says dealers will replace the airbag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners.

The company will notify owners by mail starting in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveairbagstoyotarecall
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
1 in 10 daycares still using recalled sleepers
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian aims at Puerto Rico; could become category 3 hurricane, forecasters say
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Close-up look at damages caused by massive church fire
Car bursts into flames after run off road, down embankment into creek: Police
NJ school considering tuna sandwiches for students in lunch debt
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Fmr. first aid squad official convicted of theft, fraud
Show More
AccuWeather: Humid, spotty showers, thunder today
Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android
Phillies honor Philly police, SWAT officers involved in Tioga-Nicetown standoff
Carli Lloyd says considering offers to become NFL kicker
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Illinois mall
More TOP STORIES News