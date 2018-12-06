ACTION NEWS TROUBLESHOOTERS

Action News Troubleshooters: Buying a used car

Action News Troubleshooters help with buying a used car, Nydia Han reports during Action News at 11 on December 6, 2018.

Nelson Garcia has had a very tough couple of years.

First, he lost his mother, then eight months ago Nelson's younger sister passed away.

As he was grieving he was also trying to get a refund from a used car dealership.

"I was always there to help them in any way possible," he said.

Nelson Garcia is a family guy, so much so he bought a truck to drive his sister to doctor's appointments.

"With the truck, it was easier because from her wheelchair I could lift her up higher," he said.

But Nelson says the truck stopped running just three days after he bought it.

"All my savings went into that truck," Nelson said.

Nelson says when he called the owner of the mom and pop dealership from which he purchased the truck they kept saying they would look into it but never did.

Fast forward months later, Nelson contacted the Action News Troubleshooters.

And within a week, Nelson got his $4800 back.

"I never thought I'd see that money again," said Nelson.

And here are some Troubleshooter tips when buying a used vehicle:

-Consider a CPO or certified pre-owned vehicle. It'll cost more but come with a long-term warranty backed by the automaker

-If you don't buy a CPO, get a pre-purchase inspection from an independent, reputable mechanic. It'll cost about $100 but it's a smart investment.

-Also, check the vehicle history report using AutoCheck or Carfax.

