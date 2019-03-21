Automotive

Volvo to install in-car cameras to prevent drunk, distracted driving

EMBED <>More Videos

Volvo will not store or keep the videos.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Volvo is installing in-car cameras to prevent drunk or distracted drivers.

The company says the cameras will monitor where a drivers' eyes are pointed to see if they are driving safely.

If they are not, the car's system will kick in and either slow down the car or call Volvo's "call service."

Volvo says it will not store or stream the videos.

The company hopes to roll out the technology in the next few years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivedistracted drivingvolvodrunk driving
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Germantown bar robbery
Stray bullets from double shooting in SW Philly strike nearby homes
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Store owners on edge after 'Double-Barrel Bandit' robbery
Study: Drinking tea that is too hot can lead to cancer
Show More
Flyers headed to Europe for season opener
Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection
Take a look inside the controversial 'Flintstone House'
Dismembered teen's family testifies about impact of death
Malnourished pit bull, 5 pups rescued from Chesco home
More TOP STORIES News