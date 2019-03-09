Volvo to set lower speed limit on new cars

Volvo is taking speeding issues into its own hands.Starting next year, none of its cars will be able to go over 112 miles an hour.The Swedish company says excessive speed is responsible for too many injuries and deaths.During this week's announcement, the CEO said the change is worth doing even if one life is saved.The company also says it's working on new technology to address distracted and intoxicated driving.Those are two other leading causes of traffic-related deaths.-----