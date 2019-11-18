Baby, 6-year-old child inside stolen SUV in Chester, Pa. found safe

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police tell Action News that the two young children who were inside an SUV that was stolen on Sunday have been found safe and have been reunited with their mother.

The SUV was stolen outside the Happy House Chinese restaurant in the 900 block of West 9th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police issued an alert with the vehicle description a short time later.

Fortunately the vehicle, with the 9-month-old boy and 6-year-old boy inside, was found less than two blocks away.

The children appeared to be unharmed but were being checked out by medics.

The person who stole the SUV remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chester police or 911.
