baby rescued

Construction workers rescue toddler and baby boy from burning building

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Construction workers in New Mexico are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a toddler and a baby boy from an apartment fire.

The men say they were working on a roof at a nearby building when they heard a father yelling for help.

The rescue was captured on video, where the father is seen dropping the baby into the arms of one of the construction workers.

Moments later, that same construction worker catches another little boy.

"Seeing him catch that baby girl and that baby boy, it touched me," said one of the workers. "He stepped up and really became the hero of the day."

The men then helped get the parents out safely with a ladder.

They also went door to door to get everyone out safely.

RELATED: Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose

EMBED More News Videos

A luxury townhome was damaged in a fire in Montrose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicobabiesbaby rescuedcaught on taperescuebabycaught on videoapartment fireapartmentchild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & worldapartments evacuatedcaught on camera
BABY RESCUED
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
'ACT OF GOD': Family rescues abandoned baby wrapped in plastic bag
Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 7 shot during basketball game in West Philly
Power restored to several Old City attractions following manhole fire
Power fully restored after massive NYC outage
AccuWeather: Hot, Slightly Humid
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Barry drenches Gulf Coast, but initially spares New Orleans
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
Show More
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
Florida man kicks gator's face, saves dog
NJ man charged with killing elderly mother
2 dogs found dead on side of road
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
More TOP STORIES News