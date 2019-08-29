Baby dances to a Jonas Brothers song while eating french fries in viral video

This 1-year-old's viral french fry dance will have you smiling from ear to ear.Mom Jennifer Burnett-Dooley shared the video of her daughter Ella busting a move to "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers on Facebook, where it's been shared nearly half-a-million times."Nothin like a McDonald's french fry and the Jo Bros on the radio," Burnett-Dooley, of Ohio, captioned her post.Burnett-Dooley told Good Morning America Ella dances whenever she eats her favorite foods.The toddler also loves the song "Old Town Road."