Baby dances to a Jonas Brothers song while eating french fries in viral video

This 1-year-old's viral french fry dance will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Mom Jennifer Burnett-Dooley shared the video of her daughter Ella busting a move to "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers on Facebook, where it's been shared nearly half-a-million times.

"Nothin like a McDonald's french fry and the Jo Bros on the radio," Burnett-Dooley, of Ohio, captioned her post.

Burnett-Dooley told Good Morning America Ella dances whenever she eats her favorite foods.

The toddler also loves the song "Old Town Road."
