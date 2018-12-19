Baby monitor hacked, parents threatened

New parents in Texas are sharing their nightmare story about their baby monitor.Ellen and Nathan Rigney say someone hacked into their Nest camera to spy on their 4-month-old son Topper.But it didn't end there.The person threatened the baby over the audio feed."And then we heard sexual expletives being said in his room. So we throw on the light in our room. He turned that camera on and said, 'turn off the light' and then said, 'I'm going to kidnap your baby - I'm in your baby's room,'" Ellen said.Nathan raced upstairs to find Topper safe and sound in his crib.Camera makers remind people to use strong passwords for both their network and their devices to help prevent this kind of terrifying ordeal.There are also closed-circuit cameras that don't connect to home Wi-Fi.------