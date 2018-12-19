U.S. & WORLD

Baby monitor hacked, parents threatened

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby monitor hacked, family threatened in Texas. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 19, 2018.

New parents in Texas are sharing their nightmare story about their baby monitor.

Ellen and Nathan Rigney say someone hacked into their Nest camera to spy on their 4-month-old son Topper.

But it didn't end there.

The person threatened the baby over the audio feed.

"And then we heard sexual expletives being said in his room. So we throw on the light in our room. He turned that camera on and said, 'turn off the light' and then said, 'I'm going to kidnap your baby - I'm in your baby's room,'" Ellen said.

Nathan raced upstairs to find Topper safe and sound in his crib.

Camera makers remind people to use strong passwords for both their network and their devices to help prevent this kind of terrifying ordeal.

There are also closed-circuit cameras that don't connect to home Wi-Fi.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbabyhackingparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Officials: Warminster situation resolved, students should report to school
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Man stabbed to death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends
Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' at Philly airport
Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City...again
Show More
2 jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby fire
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
Toll increase for Delaware Memorial Bridge approved
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Chilly Today
More News