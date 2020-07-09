Baby nearly drowns in bathtub inside Frankford home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A baby was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.Officers responded to the home on 1600 block of Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.The mother told police she left her two daughters, ages 9-month-old and 2-year-old, in the bathtub as she made a phone call.The mother said when she returned a minute later, the 9-month-old was unresponsive.Police said once the child was at the hospital, she had a pulse and was conscious.The Special Victims Unit is investigating.