Education

Back to School Town Hall: Submit Your Questions!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is hosting a town hall meeting as parents, teachers and school administrators prepare for the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to hear from you!

Take a video of yourself asking a question for our town hall participants using the form below. Or, if you prefer, submit a question in writing.

Our Back to School Town Hall will air on the morning of Sunday, August 23 (time TBD).

