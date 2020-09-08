Education

1st day of school for New Jersey students looks different

It's back to school for New Jersey teachers, students, and parents.
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Labor Day weekend is in the books.

Now tens of thousands of New Jersey students will be opening their books and kicking off the school year Tuesday, whether in-person or online.

In Pennsauken, the district is operating on a hybrid schedule with a fully remote option for students.

RELATED: Many New Jersey schools reopening Tuesday under hybrid plans
BACK TO SCHOOL: Parents and students are hoping for the best as tens of thousands of students prepare to go back to school.



Educators have prepared the buildings by spacing desks and furniture to ensure distancing.

New sanitizing equipment is being used in their buildings.

It's also the first day of school for the Camden City School District, which is starting the year fully online.

Families were out for some last minute shopping on Monday night in preparation for a unique school year.

"We're going to start, and it's dangerous, but my mother said as long as we have the face mask, which I just took off, then we're fine and healthy," eighth grader Mary Reyes said.

Some parents, whose kids attend charter schools, said they went back to the classroom last week and so far, things appear to be going well.

"Very good, excellent like the hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. and with a 15-minute break in between in the morning and then an hour for lunch, it works properly," said Juana Tavares.

