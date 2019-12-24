South Philadelphia bakery using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims

By Corey Davis
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The line for holiday desserts has begun to form outside Termini Brothers Bakery as owners hope to use the Christmas Eve tradition to help victims of a massive explosion on their street.

The owners wrote on Facebook that they plan to collect cash donations from customers who'd like to help those affected.



Some families who evacuated after the massive fire last Thursday along the 1400 block of South 8th Street were able to return Monday to access the damage.

Since then, it's been an all-out effort to help those in need because there's a lot of work to be done.

Many families telling us they're proud to be part of the neighborhood.

Thankful for strangers jumping in to help at the moment that explosion happened trying to save one of the two victims who didn't make it, and also grateful for those helping right now before Christmas.

"A situation like this, as horrible as it is, it also tells you that you got neighbors and friends and people who are around you... good people," said Francis Hoeber who is now returning to access the damage.

Anyone making a $20 donation will get Termini Brothers Bakery apparel, according to store owners

They said all proceeds will be sent to Passyunk Square Civic Association to give to families affected.
