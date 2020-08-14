Gov. Murphy and NJ officials provide COVID-19 update
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Bald Barbie doll donations surge for children with cancer in Philadelphia area
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Penn State under fire for so-called COVID-19 liability waiver
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
NJ to mail out ballots; voters will have options for turning them in
Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, experts say food transmission low
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Pennsylvania asks court to extend mail-in voting deadlines
Fresh Grocer reopens after massive flood during tropical storm
Show More
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Bars at the Jersey Shore put on notice by Gov. Murphy
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Pa. leaders provide guidance on handling COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
More TOP STORIES News