Bald Barbie doll donations surge for children with cancer in Philadelphia area

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Penn State under fire for so-called COVID-19 liability waiver
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
NJ to mail out ballots; voters will have options for turning them in
Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, experts say food transmission low
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Pennsylvania asks court to extend mail-in voting deadlines
Fresh Grocer reopens after massive flood during tropical storm
Show More
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Bars at the Jersey Shore put on notice by Gov. Murphy
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Pa. leaders provide guidance on handling COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
More TOP STORIES News