Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 60-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in a home in North Philadelphia, police said.Police said the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bambrey Street.The man was shot multiples times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Lawanna Rawls says her brother was a victim of a robbery gone wrong."My brother John Rawls was a good man," she said. "Whoever it was kicked the door in and tried to rob him but my brother don't give nothing up he fought back. I think he fought back."She said Rawls had lived in the neighborhood for about five years.Police said a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.Saturday's homicide marked the city's 25th homicide of 2020.