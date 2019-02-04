A burglary crew came to the Mount Laurel - Evesham Township area over the weekend and broke into dozens of cars, tried to get into houses, led police on a chase and then stole more cars. They were captured on surveillance video and now police are asking for the public's help in capturing them.On one video you can see the suspect peer into a home surveillance camera as he tries to break in.Concealed head to toe- they broke into dozens of cars and attempted to get into homes in developments in Mt. Laurel and Evesham Township in one wild crime spree Sunday morning."It was chaotic at that hour. We had officers at numerous locations. We had a foot chase going on, a car pursuit, setting up a perimeter," said Evesham Township Police Lt. Joseph Friel.It all started around 3 a.m. in the Ravenscliff development when an officer on patrol came across a suspect stealing from a car. The homeowner told officers someone had just tried to break into his front door. The suspect took off. Officers flooded the area."One of them observed a suspicious vehicle a few blocks away in a park," said Friel. "As that officer turned around to check out that vehicle, that vehicle took off out of that park at a high rate of speed on Preamble Drive towards church road."Dashcam video shows the pickup truck, stolen prior from Gloucester City, crashing behind a home on Preamble Drive. Whoever was inside ran off. Police believe they stole another car a mile away and escaped. They think the suspect on foot stole a different car to evade police."So this is definitely a lot more dangerous than your typical burglary," said Friel. "What we see is our typical suspect just breaking into a car and looking for loose change. They are definitely taking this to the next level and they're more experienced burglars.)This video in the Amberfield development shows the group in action. Neighbors are now reminding one another to lock doors and be on high alert."I spoke to one woman this morning who left her front door unlocked," said Robin Altofer, of Mt. Laurel. "I have cameras and I saw the guy try to get into your car and she was like 'Oh!'"Police said two of the cars that were stolen had the keys in them and many of the cars broken into were unlocked. So there's a lot residents can do to avoid being victimized.Meantime, police want you to check your surveillance footage and contact them if you find any footage.-----