Bandit with 'unusually deep voice' sought for holdup

Police in Camden County are asking the public to help them track down a would-be robber who tried to hold up a liquor store Thursday night.Surveillance video shows the masked gunman walk into the Cheers Wine and Spirits store in Voorhees Township just before 9 p.m.The thief threatened several workers, but didn't get any cash.He left without hurting anyone.One of the workers told police the 6' 2" robber had an unusually deep voice and heavy bags under his eyes.If you have any information on the attempted holdup, contact Voorhees Township police.