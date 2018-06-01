Bandit with 'unusually deep voice' sought for holdup

EMBED </>More Videos

Bandit with 'unusually deep voice' sought for holdup. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Camden County are asking the public to help them track down a would-be robber who tried to hold up a liquor store Thursday night.

Surveillance video shows the masked gunman walk into the Cheers Wine and Spirits store in Voorhees Township just before 9 p.m.

The thief threatened several workers, but didn't get any cash.

He left without hurting anyone.

One of the workers told police the 6' 2" robber had an unusually deep voice and heavy bags under his eyes.

If you have any information on the attempted holdup, contact Voorhees Township police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsrobberyVoorhees
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News