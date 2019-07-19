Bandits break through roof to raid gas station ATM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to track down a rooftop bandit.It was midnight on Wednesday, July 17 2019, when a man gained access to the Sunoco Station located at 8019 Germantown Avenue by cutting a hole in the roof.Once inside, police say the thief broke into the ATM machine, taking an estimated $8,120.Police have released surveillance footage and believe a second individual waited on the roof as the ATM was accessed.Remember, all tips will be confidential. If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact Central Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354.