Police in Newark, Delaware are searching for an armed robber who was caught on camera holding up a bank over the weekend.The man walked into the TD Bank branch on the 200 block of East Delaware Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.He displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband then handed a teller a note demanding money.The teller obliged. The robber then ran off with an unknown amount of money.He is described as a black male with a beard and wearing a tan jacket and sunglasses.Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact Detective Paul Keld at pkeld@newark.de.us or 302-366-7100, ext. 3106.