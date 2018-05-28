Bank robber caught on camera in Newark, Delaware

Bank robber caught on camera in Delaware: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 28, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Newark, Delaware are searching for an armed robber who was caught on camera holding up a bank over the weekend.

The man walked into the TD Bank branch on the 200 block of East Delaware Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

He displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband then handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller obliged. The robber then ran off with an unknown amount of money.

He is described as a black male with a beard and wearing a tan jacket and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact Detective Paul Keld at pkeld@newark.de.us or 302-366-7100, ext. 3106.

