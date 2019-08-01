Bank robber hands teller note with name on it

A bank robber in Ohio proved that criminals don't have to be geniuses when he demanded money using a piece of paper with his name on it.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a U.S. Bank branch in Cleveland on Monday.

He wrote the hold-up note to the teller on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address.

The teller even used his first name when she handed over the cash.

She called police immediately after, but investigators have not yet tracked down the thief.
