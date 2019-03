EMBED >More News Videos Bucks County man charged in 'Straw Hat Bandit' robberies. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 20.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The serial bank robber known as the Straw Hat Bandit has been convicted.A federal jury found Richard Boyle, from Doylestown, guilty of 11 separate bank robberies.The crimes happened in Montgomery and Bucks Counties between 2012 and 2016.In all, he got away with nearly $500,000.Boyle will be sentenced in July.Authorities say when he started robbing banks in 2012 he had just gotten out of prison for a different bank robbery spree.